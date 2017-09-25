Perez Hilton under fire after joking that Kylie Jenner should ‘get an abortion’

Perez Hilton is feeling the wrath of Kardashian fans after the gossip blogger joked about Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy in a YouTube video, below.

In the video, Hilton reminds viewers that Jenner is only 19 years old (she actually just turned 20), adding: “Um, I love life, I love babies. If I were Kris Jenner, I would tell that girl to get an abortion!”

WARNING: This video contains graphic language.

His joke did not go over well in the Twitterverse, with numerous fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star (who is reportedly pregnant with the child of rapper Travis Scott) bashing Hilton on social media.

For @PerezHilton to police and judge Kylie's life, when he cries for people to stop policing and judging his. Makes me sick. — Jimmy Carrillo (@JimmieCarrillo) September 23, 2017

Perez Hilton is a scumbag, he said Kylie won't be a good mother and she should abort the baby. It's unbelievable https://t.co/xEclrB6LKt — Joy Wesley (@Joywesey) September 23, 2017

Perez Hilton's Kylie video is disgustingly shame-y. Being "pro-choice" means letting women make their OWN choices. P.S. She's 20, not 19. https://t.co/vaC4sqleqh — Jamie Primeau (@jamieprimeau) September 23, 2017

Perez Hilton should hang his head in shame for his remarks. A baby is a precious little child to come to Kylie. Look in before you look out🙀 — Moira Pacheco (@MoiraPachec0) September 23, 2017

Why is Perez Hilton still paid to dish out his opinions? I'd rather watch my toenails grow inward than listen to his shite. #KylieJenner — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) September 23, 2017

Perez Hilton’s latest video which I refuse to watch (all I had to do was read the headline to know) is beyond disgusting — Kristy⚡ (@heykristyy) September 23, 2017

Hilton, however, remains defiant, issuing a few tweets of his own — including one in which he states that the only one who deserves an apology is Jenner’s unborn child.

Why would I? We should apologize to that poor child. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 23, 2017

I KNOW I'm the best father dad! If my daughter was as unready & young as Kylie, I'd tell her to get an abortion too! https://t.co/gcSmMbmQ90 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 23, 2017

In a new Twitter video posted Sunday, Hilton addressed the controversy and reiterated his argument.