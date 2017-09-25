Perez Hilton under fire after joking that Kylie Jenner should ‘get an abortion’
Perez Hilton is feeling the wrath of Kardashian fans after the gossip blogger joked about Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy in a YouTube video, below.
In the video, Hilton reminds viewers that Jenner is only 19 years old (she actually just turned 20), adding: “Um, I love life, I love babies. If I were Kris Jenner, I would tell that girl to get an abortion!”
WARNING: This video contains graphic language.
READ MORE: Report: Kylie Jenner is pregnant
His joke did not go over well in the Twitterverse, with numerous fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star (who is reportedly pregnant with the child of rapper Travis Scott) bashing Hilton on social media.
Hilton, however, remains defiant, issuing a few tweets of his own — including one in which he states that the only one who deserves an apology is Jenner’s unborn child.
In a new Twitter video posted Sunday, Hilton addressed the controversy and reiterated his argument.
