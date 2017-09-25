B.C. Liberals should not take the taxpayer subsidy: Todd Stone

He’s not officially in the race to become leader of the B.C. Liberal Party yet, but Todd Stone is already taking aim at a recent policy flip-flop from the B.C. NDP.

In a video posted online, Todd Stone said he’s still considering whether to enter the leadership race, but despite that, he’s already making a promise.

If he’s leader, Stone said the B.C. Liberal Party will not accept a taxpayer subsidy proposed by the NDP as part of its bill to ban corporate and union donations.

“Political parties should be expected to stand on their own and be supported by those who want to support them, not by taxpayers.”

The NDP have been under fire for the subsidy, given the fact that Premier John Horgan promised back in February his party wouldn’t bring one in.