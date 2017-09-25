Scott Thompson: Trump invades NFL ‘game day’

Every Sunday, millions of Americans (and Canadians) escape the pressures of everyday life by sitting down to watch their favourite NFL team play.

For a couple of hours, reality is replaced by rah-rah-sis-boom-bah football.

Not this past Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump has invaded yet another one of America’s storied institutions — game day.

At one of his rallies over the weekend, Trump chastised NFL players and management for not “firing” those who took a knee during the national anthem.

Rather than seeing it as a conversation starter into social injustice issues, Trump chose to alienate with his opinion.

Once again, he’s creating more divisiveness than unity in the country and this time, it involves sports.

Why does The Donald manage through confusion and try to separate traditional allies?

Critics may say it’s because he has no real friends of his own, other than those who fall in line behind him.

Don’t let The Donald’s wacky personality seduce your attention.

This is just another distraction to keep prying eyes off his involvement in the ongoing investigation into Russia.

And it’s working.

