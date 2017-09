Recipe: Stewed Tomato Chickpeas in Med Bowl

Katie Ruddell, owner of Kokomo, shares a recipe for stewed tomato chickpeas.

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas

1 can peeled tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 onion, chopped

1 tbs thyme

1 tbs oregano

25 ml olive oil

Method

1. Heat olive oil on medium heat, then add garlic, onion and herbs. Sautee for 3 min.

2. Add chickpeas and tomatoes and cook until desired consistency.

3. Finish with salt and pepper to taste.