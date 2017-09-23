Recipes
Recipe: Stewed Tomato Chickpeas in Med Bowl

Katie Ruddell, owner of new vegan restaurant Kokomo, unveils a dish from her their fall menu. The stewed tomato chickpea recipe, served in a macro bowl, is healthy and filling comfort food perfect for the cooler days ahead.

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas
1 can peeled tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1 onion, chopped
1 tbs thyme
1 tbs oregano
25 ml olive oil

Method

1. Heat olive oil on medium heat, then add garlic, onion and herbs. Sautee for 3 min.
2. Add chickpeas and tomatoes and cook until desired consistency.
3. Finish with salt and pepper to taste.

