Highway 7 closed west of Saskatoon due to crash with serious injuries

Warman RCMP have closed Highway 7 following a motor vehicle crash around four kilometres west of Saskatoon.

At around 4:05 a.m. CT on Saturday, police were called to a collision with serious injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating.

East and westbound lanes of Highway 7 are temporarily closed.

A detour is in place to route drivers around the crash scene.