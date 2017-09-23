Highway 7 closed west of Saskatoon due to crash with serious injuries
Warman RCMP have closed Highway 7 following a motor vehicle crash around four kilometres west of Saskatoon.
At around 4:05 a.m. CT on Saturday, police were called to a collision with serious injuries.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating.
East and westbound lanes of Highway 7 are temporarily closed.
A detour is in place to route drivers around the crash scene.
