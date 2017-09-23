Canada
September 23, 2017 1:09 pm

Highway 7 closed west of Saskatoon due to crash with serious injuries

Traffic is restricted on Highway 7 while RCMP investigate a crash with serious injuries.

Brice Perkins / Global News
Warman RCMP have closed Highway 7 following a motor vehicle crash around four kilometres west of Saskatoon.

At around 4:05 a.m. CT on Saturday, police were called to a collision with serious injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating.

East and westbound lanes of Highway 7 are temporarily closed.

A detour is in place to route drivers around the crash scene.

