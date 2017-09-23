Roy Green: Parliaments are built for ‘elderly white grandpas,’ right?

Parliaments are built for elderly white grandpas, right?

Pardon?

“Elderly?” Ageist. “White?” Racist. “Grandpas?” Sexist.

In a previous time, prior to politically correct goofiness (clearing streets of snow is “sexist” in Stockholm), I might have shaken my head and read on.

No more. Now, each phrase, each description, the structure of each sentence is open to examination and poli correct critique/accusation. So let’s engage.

It’s a little tricky because politically correct minefields appear frequently to be laid perhaps in the paths of white, elderly males.

The speaker of this triple assault was the current prime minister of Canada, this past week in an exchange with Melinda Gates, who coincidentally is the spouse of a now elderly (born in 1955 would make him eligible for CPP), white male whose first name is Bill. Ummhmm. That Bill Gates!

Justin Trudeau was at the time bemoaning the challenge of retaining “great young women” in politics as he complained, “People are realizing that, ‘Wow, this is a really nasty place to work [Parliament].” Populated by elderly, white, grandpas.

Was Justin Trudeau disparaging the likes of Ralph Goodale and Marc Garneau, or only members of the CPC and NDP caucuses? In which case, the egregious nature of the insult would be compounded.

Media, nationally, for the most part, have not taken Trudeau to task. Is that because he’s a favourite and largely untouchable, or because the insult was hardly worth the energy required of a concentrated rebuttal?

I’m inclined to suspect it’s the former. Had those words escaped Andrew Scheer, a few headline writers would have been driven to their creative best.

Again, in a time of lesser trudging to the altar of political correct-speak, I would have metaphorically removed the hook from JT’s mouth and tossed him back into the Rideau.

Now though, I am dutifully offended. As a white male of a certain vintage and a “sort-of” grandpa, I demand an unscripted 60-second public explanation/apology from the prime minister.

By the way, it wasn’t an elderly white grandpa who required young and talented women Liberal MPs to enter an Ottawa mosque by the side door, then stand segregated in a secondary role, while the prime minister stood in a role of primacy with the guys.

Was it?

Roy Green is the host of The Roy Green Show and a commentator for Global News.

