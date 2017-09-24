This week on Focus Montreal: Sep. 23, 2017

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

New leadership at helm of MUHC board



After months of uncertainty, the McGill University Health Centre has a new board of directors.

Ten members of the previous board of the English hospital quit this summer after conflicts with Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette. Ten new members were appointed on Monday.

Dr. David Mulder was on the selection committee of the new board.

Mulder sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to offer insight into the appointment of the new board members and how it could help improve services at the hospital.

West Islander at the Emmys



The HBO mini-series Big Little Lies took the prime time Emmy Awards by storm last Sunday, winning a total of eight awards, including three awarded earlier at the Creative Arts Ceremonies.

Gavin Fernandes — a sound engineer from Dollard-des-Ormeaux — was one of the crew members up for an Emmy.

Fernandes worked alongside Montreal’s Jean-Marc Vallée, who took home a directing award for his work on the series.

Nominated for an outstanding sound mixing award, this was Fernandes’ first Emmy nod.

Fernandes dropped by Focus Montreal studios to share his experience.

Ball aims to end stigma surrounding mental illness



It is estimated one in five people will experience some form of mental illness during their lifetime.

Whether it’s a family member or friend — most people know someone who is struggling.

The Let’s Bond annual ball, to be held Oct. 13, helps break the stigma and raises awareness.

Event president Chris Harden told Global News, the ball, now in its 7th year, has raised $685,000 for various groups, including the Douglas Foundation.

For more information on the cause, how to become a partner or about the event itself, visit the Let’s Bond website.