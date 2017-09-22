Donald Trump blasts Kim Jong-Un, criticizes John McCain in Alabama rally

President Donald Trump lashed out at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally speech in Alabama.

Trump said during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange that “We can’t have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place.”

He also said “Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago” by previous presidents.

Trump and Kim have been trading barbs.

Kim earlier this week called Trump “deranged” and said he would “pay dearly” for his threats.

Trump delivered a combative speech Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, where he mocked Kim as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission.” Trump also told the U.N. that if “forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Trump also criticized Sen. John McCain for opposing Republican efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama‘s health care law.

He called McCain’s opposition “sad” and “a horrible, horrible thing” for the Republican Party.

McCain declared his opposition Friday to the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” dealing a likely death blow to the legislation.

It’s the second time in three months the 81-year-old McCain has emerged as the destroyer of his party’s signature promise to voters.

