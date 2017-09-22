Calgary man facing slew of charges after ramming police vehicle, speeding through red lights

Calgary police have charged a man after one of the force’s marked police trucks was rammed early Wednesday morning.

Patrolling officers noticed what they describe as a suspicious truck in the alley of the 2200 block of 39 St. S.E. at about 2:15 a.m.

As police were running the vehicle’s plates, a man got into the drivers’ seat. The officers then turned on their lights and approached the truck, noticing a woman in the front passenger seat and a man in the back passenger seat.

While the officers were checking out details of the truck, the man in the back seat got out and started walking away.

One of the officers then got out of their vehicle and tried to talk to the passenger, but the driver of the suspicious truck put the truck in reverse and rammed the police truck.

The officer was able to get back into the police vehicle as the suspect kept ramming it at what police describe as “full throttle.”

The suspect then drove through a short wooden fence and sped through the alley onto 21 Ave. S. E.

The officers weren’t injured in the incident. The police truck sustained minor damages.

The suspect truck was later seen speeding through red lights at about 160 km/h on Peigan Trail.

Nearly 12 hours later, just before 2 p.m. on that same day, police were called to a store in the 3300 block of 20 Ave. N.E. for a theft report.

A man was arrested at the store and his vehicle seized. It’s believed that man and the truck seized were the same ones involved in the ramming and speeding incidents.

TJ Keith Bradley, 22, is now facing a slew of charges, including assault on a peace officer with a weapon, hit and run from an incident, operating an unregistered vehicle on a highway and driving an uninsured vehicle on a highway.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Police are continuing to investigate the involvement of the other two passengers that were in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.