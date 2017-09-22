World
2 earthquakes strike off coast of northern California

By Staff Reuters

This U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) map shows where a pair of earthquakes struck off California on Sept. 22, 2017.

USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck off northern California in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It was quickly followed by a second quake of 5.6 closer to shore, the USGS said.

Both quakes struck west of the California town of Petrolia and were very shallow, amplifying their effects.

Global News