2 earthquakes strike off coast of northern California
A A
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck off northern California in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
READ MORE: Mexico had an early warning system for its big quake. Vancouver doesn’t yet
It was quickly followed by a second quake of 5.6 closer to shore, the USGS said.
Both quakes struck west of the California town of Petrolia and were very shallow, amplifying their effects.
— Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell
© 2017 Reuters
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.