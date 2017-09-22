Homecoming celebrations take over Guelph this weekend

Homecoming celebrations are making their way into Guelph this weekend as the Gryphons’ football team will take on the McMaster Marauders Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

The University of Guelph, Guelph police and the City of Guelph are rolling out several initiatives in hopes of reducing a wide array of offences and nuisances around town.

In past homecoming weekends, police have seen an increase in alcohol-related offences, noise complaints, littering, and public urination.

Guelphites will notice an increased police and bylaw officer presence in the downtown and in neighbourhoods where previous issues have occurred.

Police also said more officers will also be out enforcing liquor laws, and provincial laws and regulations. And the city will be distributing more waste containers in certain areas.

“It is our goal for those participating in the Homecoming activities to do so safely and responsibly, and with respectful consideration for other residents,” Chief of Guelph Police Jeff DeRuyter in a statement. “We will have a high presence in the community to ensure this is a successful and enjoyable day.”

The Downtown Late Night Task Force will continue its Safe Semester project this weekend.

Safe Semester is an initiative that aims to create a safe downtown environment on weekends for revelers and students.

The city closes certain roads on Friday and Saturday nights and deploys more police officers into the core. There’s also more taxi stands, late-night bus service, and portable washrooms.

Safe Semester is into its third week of the fall semester and police have seen a significant drop in offences compared to past years.

To report illegal activity in any neighbourhood, at any time of day, residents are asked to call Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212.