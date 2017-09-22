Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, September 22

In case you missed it: Here are all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on September 22nd.

50-year-old nanny charged after boy found in hot car dies

The nanny of a young boy found in a hot car in Etobicoke yesterday has been charged following the boy’s death. To get more information on the legalities of this case, Tasha is joined by AM640’s Legal Analyst Joseph Neuberger.

Trial over deleted Ontario gas-plant emails starts today

Alan Carter of Global News joins Tasha to go over the background of this case, as well as what to expect from the trial involving Dalton McGuinty era aides.

Research and Incite asked Ontarians about the services they’d like to see in their doctor’s office or clinic of the future

From virtual reality, personal care, to digital records, a recent survey by Research and Incite asks Ontarians what technology they want in their doctor’s office. Heather Shantora, CEO of InnoCare, joins Tasha to discuss the survey.

Friday Top-Three Panel

Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

-Trudeau at the UN – talks about indigenous issues and avoids North Korea conflict – was his speech a win or a wipeout? Well at least he’s not Trump.

– Higher penalties for distracted and careless driving – will this change your driving habits? Will these fines make us safer?

– Banning smoking on university campuses – should other schools follow McMaster and Dalhousie’s lead?

Panelists:

Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

National Columnist for Metro News Canada Susana Mas, independent reporter based in Ottawa. She has spent the past decade covering politics for CTV, CBC and Postmedia.

NDP Health Critic calls on government to make agreement with U.S after many Canadians receive ban from the country for admitting marijuana use

Following the bans of many Canadians from entering the United States due to admitting pot usage, NDP Health Critic Don Davies urges the government to make an aggreement with U.S before legalization. Don joins Tasha to discuss more about his concerns and solutions.

