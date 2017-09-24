September snowfall, a lawn-mowing dream come true, and ticketed for going 1km/hr too fast

It can be a cold world out there, (especially when it snows while it’s still summer!), but there are still some heartwarming moments in Canada and beyond.

A video about “Frank from Falls Church” and his dream to mow the White House lawn earned ~9 millon reach and 4.9-million views on Facebook. This video was the top Facebook post for engagement (430K interactions) among all Canadian news outlets last week!

A video about Edmonton’s unseasonal snow in September…in the summer…reached 3.8-million people and earned more than 2 million views on Facebook. It was the second-most engaging Facebook post (78K interactions) among Canadian news outlets this week.

Not to be outdone, it snowed in British Columbia the day after it snowed in Edmonton. This one was a talker too, with ~350 comments on Global BC’s post alone. The story got more than 50K interactions across the board.

The tale of an Alberta driver who was facing a fine for going 1 km/h over the speed limit — which was prompted by a news tip sent via Facebook — was a top performer for several Global News Facebook pages. It garnered more than 1 million in total reach and generated more than 28K engagements along with several followup stories.

A feature story on talking to your kids about pot became a lively conversation on Facebook between the audience and the Social Desk, with (fittingly) ~420 comments as of this post.

Teenager returns wallet with US$1,500 inside

And finally, a story that will help restore your faith in humanity.

A teenager in Sacramento, Calif. found a wallet on the street with US$1,500 inside.

He made his way to return it the owner’s home, but the owner wouldn’t open the door. Here’s what the security camera captured.

This post alone has nearly 10K interactions, and the video has been viewed a total of 324K times while reaching a total audience of 708K so far.