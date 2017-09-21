Man hospitalized after shooting in Brampton
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton overnight.
The incident happened around midnight in a residential area on Floribunda Crescent near Dixie Road and Queen Street.
Police said a male victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
There’s no word yet on any suspects.
