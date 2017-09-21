Crime
September 21, 2017

Man hospitalized after shooting in Brampton

Peel police investigate the scene of a shooting on Floribunda Crescent in Brampton, Ont., on Sept. 21, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton overnight.

The incident happened around midnight in a residential area on Floribunda Crescent near Dixie Road and Queen Street.

Police said a male victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

