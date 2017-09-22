Danielle Smith: Residents of Midfield Mobile Home Park still face eviction

For the last month, I have been closely following the plight of the residents of Midfield Mobile Home Park. When the city of Calgary made the decision to shut down the community, officials initially told residents Midfield wouldn’t close until another mobile home park had opened.

That didn’t happen and with an eviction deadline of Sept. 30, there is nowhere for remaining residents to go.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra have described them as “holdouts.” But, to understand why residents are fighting eviction, I’ve spoken to many former residents who left under duress and shared their heartbreaking stories.

Mike was living in his vehicle. Nancy had to leave Calgary and go to Medicine Hat. Pam (not her real name) declared bankruptcy. Neil had to bulldoze his fully-paid-for home and now lives in an apartment at twice the rent.

Several others are homeless, financially devastated, or have had their health compromised by the stress.

This is why the residents are fighting eviction. They don’t want to be kicked out until there is a place for them to move their homes to and they certainly don’t want to see their life’s savings crushed under a bulldozer.

Mathew Farrell with Guardian Law Group has taken on their case and two candidates – Ward 7’s Dean Brawn and Ward 9’s Cheryl Link – have started GoFundMe pages to help the residents pay for the legal challenge.

Please consider donating to this worthy cause. You can support the residents through Ward 7 candidate Dean Brawn’s gofundme page, or through Ward 9 candidate Cheryl Link’s gofundme page.