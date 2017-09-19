OPP set to announce charges after ‘mob of motorcycles’ weaved through Toronto-area traffic

Ontario Provincial Police are set to announce charges in connection with an investigation into a large “mob of motorcycles” that was seen “dangerously” weaving in and out of traffic on several Toronto highways last month.

OPP said in a statement that officers “will announce numerous Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act charges against several individuals associated with coordinated stunts and blockages of major highways in the Greater Toronto Area” during a news conference Wednesday. The statement also said some vehicles were seized as evidence. An OPP spokesperson confirmed to Global News Tuesday afternoon the announcement involves the August incident.

Officers received several complaints on Aug. 6 about a large “mob of motorcycles” manoeuvering on Highways 401, 403, 409, the Queen Elizabeth Way, the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway, the OPP previously said. Police released an aerial video showing the motorcyclists riding together and another video showing the group stopped.

“These riders were all together in a group, doing stunts, stopping traffic, stopping on the highway, getting out and really causing a menace on the roads because of their actions,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News in August.

Schmidt previously said when the motorcycles stopped, it caused massive traffic congestion.

“All to get off their vehicles and watch other riders perform stunts, smoke their tires and basically just be trouble on the highway,” he said.

“This is completely unacceptable and unbelievably dangerous for this kind of activity to be happening.”