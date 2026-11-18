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Calgary city council has taken steps to develop new regulations for large-scale data centres in the city, but a proposed temporary pause to restrict new projects will require a public hearing in the spring.

On Tuesday, city council voted in favour of a motion from Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness, co-signed by Couns. Raj Dhaliwal, Andrew Yule, John Pantazopoulos and Mayor Jeromy Farkas, to create more oversight over data centre projects in Calgary.

“You don’t know how council is going to vote when there is no consistent policy,” Wyness told reporters. “You’re letting politics lead the decision when there is no set of rules for an applicant to fall back on.”

The motion directs city administration to create a new zoning district that defines data centres, and takes into consideration the varying scales of data centre proposals by March.

City administration has also been directed to study “the risks, implications and opportunities of data centres,” including environmental and economic impacts as well as potential effects on regional water servicing and municipal water infrastructure.

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That report, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2027, would also take into account environmental, jurisdictional, legal and legislative considerations.

“This is an acute issue for us. We know that about 80 per cent of Canada’s data centre development is poised to occur here in the province of Alberta,” Farkas said. “Given the constraints that we have around electricity and around water, we need to have our eyes wide open.”

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Although that portion of the motion passed unanimously, another piece that leads the way to a potential temporary pause on new data centre proposals was approved 13-2 with Couns. Myke Atkinson and Landon Johnston voting against.

According to Wyness, Calgary can issue a moratorium under the Municipal Government Act but there is a gap in the city’s land-use bylaw that requires a change to impose one while new regulations are created.

That proposed amendment is expected to go to a public hearing in March, which would give Calgarians the opportunity to weigh in on a temporary pause.

The move comes months after Rocky View County put a temporary freeze on data centre projects to establish regulations for future proposed projects.

The motion noted other municipalities like Oakville, Ont., Mississauga, Ont., Cumberland, N.S. and Saskatoon, Sask. have done the same.

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However, Atkinson said he’s concerned changing the bylaw to allow for a temporary moratorium could have broader impacts.

“It will give council the authority on new kinds of land-uses that are unknown, not just A.I. data centres… we can just turn it off and say ‘no, we’re not going to listen to that,” he told Global News. “We need to be able to hear it, vet it, make decisions on it. Council needs to own that responsibility.”

It comes as a rezoning application is under review at city hall that would make way for a large-scale data centre on an undeveloped parcel of land east of 52 Street NE and north of the community of Redstone.

According to city administration, a number of studies have been requested before a decision is made on the application.

In a statement, the Canadian Coalition for Digital Infrastructure (CCDI) said data centres bring significant investment, jobs and economic growth, and noted Calgary is “already home to many facilities” that have been in operation for years.

The organization said its members are “committed to ensuring this infrastructure is built responsibly and sustainably.”

“Many of Calgary’s data centres are cooled using technology much like any typical commercial or light industrial building, using minimal potable water,” CCDI said in a statement. “We believe a pause, moratorium or substantial changes to the existing framework would send the wrong signal, putting that investment and the benefits it delivers at risk.”

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When asked about the message a temporary pause could send to businesses looking to invest, Farkas said council wants to ensure businesses are operating on a “level playing field.”

“Calgary needs to be open for business,” Farkas said. “But we’re not open to being taken advantage of.”