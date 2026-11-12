Pilot killed in Quebec Remembrance Day plane crash identified

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A pilot who died Wednesday when his plane crashed after participating in a Remembrance Day ceremony south of Quebec City has been identified.

The City of Saint-Georges said Thursday the victim was Daniel Parent, a member of a local flying club.

Mayor Manon Bougie offered her condolences and said the city was lowering flags to half-mast at city hall and the Saint-Georges airport.

Parent was the only person aboard the plane when it went down around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Quebec provincial police (SQ) said. He was declared dead at the scene.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the pilot had been flying with several other aircraft when his plane crashed.

The small plane came down in a wooded area near the Saint-Georges airport and caught fire after the crash. The pilot had been approaching the airport to land.

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Police described Parent as a man in his 60s who lived in the region.

View image in full screen A crashed aircraft lies behind a house in St-Georges de Beauce, Que., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Jacques Boissinot/ The Canadian Press

Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon offered his condolences following the crash.

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St-Pierre Plamondon said he was working with the province’s domestic security minister to gather more information about what happened.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to the scene to gather information and assess what happened.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) told Global News that the aircraft did not belong to the military and no CAF personnel were involved.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the pilot who tragically lost their life. We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident,” CAF said in a statement.

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National Defence Minister David McGuinty also issued a statement expressing his condolences to the pilot’s family and loved ones, saying his thoughts were with everyone affected by the tragedy.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Bilodeau said the SQ’s major crime unit was investigating the crash for any possible criminal elements, though she noted crashes such as this are rarely linked to a crime.

Saint-Georges is located roughly 100 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

— with files from Alessia Simona Maratta