Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pilot dead after Remembrance Day ceremony aircraft crashes: Quebec premier

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 1:10 pm
1 min read
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon holds a press conference in Montreal on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The pilot of an aircraft that was being used for Remembrance Day ceremonies has died after it crashed in Quebec, Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says.

Plamondon said in a post on X Wednesday the crash occurred in St-Georges-de-Beauce.

He said his office is trying to get more details about what happened.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Plamondon added he learned the pilot had died, and that he was extending his condolences to their family and loved ones.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices