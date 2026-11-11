Pilot dead after Remembrance Day ceremony aircraft crashes: Quebec premier

The pilot of an aircraft that was being used for Remembrance Day ceremonies has died after it crashed in Quebec, Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says.
Plamondon said in a post on X Wednesday the crash occurred in St-Georges-de-Beauce.
He said his office is trying to get more details about what happened.
Get daily National news
Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Plamondon added he learned the pilot had died, and that he was extending his condolences to their family and loved ones.
More to come.
Write a comment