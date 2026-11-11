Pilot dead after Remembrance Day ceremony aircraft crashes: Quebec premier

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The pilot of an aircraft that was being used for Remembrance Day ceremonies has died after it crashed in Quebec, Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says.

Plamondon said in a post on X Wednesday the crash occurred in St-Georges-de-Beauce.

He said his office is trying to get more details about what happened.

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Plamondon added he learned the pilot had died, and that he was extending his condolences to their family and loved ones.

More to come.

Je viens d’apprendre le décès du pilote de l’avion. Je tiens à présenter mes sincères condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. https://t.co/oJykcCPxTw — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) November 11, 2026