Kylie Jenner sued by ex-housekeeper who alleges she was locked in closet

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Kylie Jenner is facing a new lawsuit from a former housekeeper who claims she was trapped inside the cosmetic mogul’s closet, bitten by a dog and accidentally pepper sprayed in the face.

In the new lawsuit, viewed and obtained by Global News, Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya accused Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc. and two members of her staff Laura Dooly and Itzel Sibrian of disability discrimination, retaliation for reporting unsafe working conditions, wrongful termination and a number of labour violations.

The lawsuit, filed on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles Superior Court, says that Amaya began working as a housekeeper for Jenner in or about March 2025.

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Amaya alleges that on Sept. 4, 2025, while cleaning and organizing a drawer in Jenner’s laundry room, an unsecured canister of pepper spray allegedly discharged directly into her eyes and face.

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“Plaintiff started to experience severe burning and vision problems and reported the injury to Defendant Dooley via text, ‘sorry to interrupt you, I had an accident at work, someone left pepper spray and took off safety.’ Defendant Dooley responded with, ‘thanks for letting us know,'” the lawsuit alleges.

On another occasion, Dooley allegedly instructed Amaya to enter Jenner’s closet and provided a passcode.

“Plaintiff became locked inside for more than an hour. Plaintiff called Dooley and told her she was trapped and having a panic attack. Dooley laughed and mocked her stating, ‘No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait.’ Plaintiff was forced to remain inside until someone could release her,” the lawsuit alleges.

Amaya claims that she did not consent to being locked inside the closet or remaining confined against her will.

“Upon discovering that she could not exit, Plaintiff immediately contacted Defendant Dooley, advised her that she was trapped, and requested assistance. Despite knowing that Plaintiff could not leave and was experiencing severe panic and emotional distress, Defendant Dooley allegedly laughed at Plaintiff’s predicament and refused to disclose the access information necessary to obtain her release,” the lawsuit claims.

Amaya said that she remained confined in the closet for more than one hour before another person was able to release her.

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Amaya alleges that she experienced “substantial fear, anxiety, humiliation and emotional distress as a result of the confinement and Defendants’ response to her requests for assistance.”

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In another incident on Oct. 28, 2025, Amaya alleges that she was assigned to clean Jenner’s doghouse.

“While performing the assigned work, Defendants’ dog bit her. Plaintiff immediately reported the injury to Defendant Dooley. Again, no meaningful assistance was provided. Plaintiff purchased over-the-counter medication and treated the injury herself,” the lawsuit adds.

On Feb. 6, 2026, Amaya claims that she arrived for work and was called into a meeting with Human Resources representative Leigh Alvarez and Dooley, where she alleges she was wrongfully terminated after requesting mileage and reporting work injuries.

“Plaintiff believes that her protected wage-related complaints and discussions were contributing factors in the decision to terminate her employment. Plaintiff also believes Defendants terminated her after she complained about her wages and workplace treatment, suffered and reported multiple workplace injuries, repeatedly reported her continuing physical symptoms and asked Defendants for help,” the lawsuit says.

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Amaya alleges that she suffered lost earnings, lost employment benefits, emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety and other damages.

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“When someone employs workers, they assume legal responsibilities. Shaker Law Group intends to ensure those responsibilities are taken seriously, regardless of the address. The truth should never be buried behind wealth, fear, or silence. Shaker Law Group invites current and former employees, as well as anyone with firsthand knowledge of the allegations, to contact our firm confidentially. No one should fear speaking the truth,” Amaya’s lawyer Della Shaker said in a statement to Global News.

Amaya’s lawsuit against Jenner comes after three other former employees filed lawsuits against the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, alleging workplace discrimination.

Michael Rhodes, a lawyer for Jenner told NBC News that the four cases brought against The Kardashians star were being represented by the same lawyer.

“It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday. We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that,” Rhodes said. “As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story.”

Global News has reached out to Rhodes for further comment, but has not received a response.

In June, a former private chef for the 29-year-old reality star filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging discrimination, harassment, emotional distress, wrongful termination, retaliation and failure to pay proper wages.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the chef claims that her demanding workload led her to suffer a miscarriage and the complaint alleges that the woman worked 11- to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, while being assigned physically demanding tasks despite telling supervisors of her high-risk pregnancy.

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Weeks prior, Juana Delgado Soto, who worked as a housekeeper for the reality TV star for six years, filed the lawsuit against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services, alleging racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, failure to prevent or remedy harassment and discrimination, wrongful termination and more.

The suit obtained by Global News alleges that in April 2025, after “repeated failures by management to address Soto’s concerns, she wrote a long letter to Jenner detailing the harassment, discrimination and retaliation and placed it on Jenner’s massage bed immediately before her massage.”

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Soto alleges that the following day, she was “threatened with termination and instructed never to contact Jenner again.”

Soto is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages.

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“On behalf of our clients, we want to be clear: no employee—regardless of the power, wealth, or fame of their employer—should ever be forced to endure unlawful working conditions, wage violations, retaliation, intimidation, or mistreatment in the workplace,” Soto’s lawyer Shaker previously told Global News in a statement.

Shaker also represents Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, who filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner Inc., Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services.

Vasquez claims she was subjected to “severe and pervasive harassment” while working at the beauty mogul’s home.

Vasquez worked for Jenner from September 2024 to August 2025, and claims that from her first day on staff at Jenner’s residence in Hidden Hills, Calif., she was treated with “hostility and exclusion” by the head housekeeper, identified as Patsy, and another supervisor, identified as Elsi, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, People and E! News.

Vasquez alleges that the defendants failed to pay her in full, paid her late, failed to pay overtime wages and failed to reimburse business expenses, according to the Times.

She’s requesting a jury trial and seeking damages “in the form of unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses, unpaid sick leave, and all other compensation unlawfully withheld.”