Remembrance Day ceremony will honour CFB Wainwright fire victims

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Four soldiers killed in a fire during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright will be honoured at a community Remembrance Day ceremony Wednesday.

Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, Pte. Aidan Goulding, 23, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19 and Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, died in the Oct. 17 blaze at the military base, which is southeast of Edmonton.

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Thirty-nine others were injured, and 21 are still recovering in hospital as of Nov. 5.

Roughly 84 soldiers with the Charlie Company unit of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were taking part in attack training when the fire occured. The Canadian Armed Forces said strong winds sent flames from a grass fire basically on top of them.

Roughly 300 members of the regiment are set to attend the Remembrance Day service in St. Albert, which is northwest of Edmonton.

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The regiment will march in a parade to the cenotaph. There will also be a memorial Air Force flypast.

Globalnews.ca will live stream the ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. local time.

— with files from The Canadian Press