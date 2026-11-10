B.C. remembers: Watch the 2026 Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony

The 102nd consecutive Remembrance Day ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The ceremony runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed above and on the Global BC YouTube page.
Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui will host the special.
Below is the ceremony rundown, with all times approximate.
10:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks
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10:31 a.m. National Anthem
(Soloist Emily McKinnon)
10:42 a.m. Goin’ Home – Combined choral and band
10:46 a.m. Youth Poem – Hansona Wang
10:50 a.m. Mayor Pete Fry – Presentation to a Student
10:51 a.m. Prayer of Remembrance
(The Reverend Captain Carla Wilks)
10:53 a.m. The Maple Leaf Forever
(Michael Horntvedt and Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)
10:58 a.m. The Last Post
(Trumpeters: Robert Peskett and Brian Wielgasz, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)
11 a.m. Two Minutes of Silence – 21 Gun salute
(Followed by the Lament & Rouse Buglers)
11:05 a.m. Fly past
(Weather dependent)
11:08 a.m. In Flanders Fields
(Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)
11:10 a.m. Official wreath placement
Single white rose placement (Honouring Veterans in care)
11:20 a.m. God Save the King
(Soloist Emily McKinnon)
11:21 a.m. Concluding Remarks and End of Ceremony
Parade prepares to move off
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