B.C. remembers: Watch the 2026 Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony

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The 102nd consecutive Remembrance Day ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed above and on the Global BC YouTube page.

Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui will host the special.

3:19 Honouring veterans at Vancouver’s Victory Square

Below is the ceremony rundown, with all times approximate.

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10:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

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10:31 a.m. National Anthem

(Soloist Emily McKinnon)

10:42 a.m. Goin’ Home – Combined choral and band

10:46 a.m. Youth Poem – Hansona Wang

10:50 a.m. Mayor Pete Fry – Presentation to a Student

10:51 a.m. Prayer of Remembrance

(The Reverend Captain Carla Wilks)

10:53 a.m. The Maple Leaf Forever

(Michael Horntvedt and Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)

10:58 a.m. The Last Post

(Trumpeters: Robert Peskett and Brian Wielgasz, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

11 a.m. Two Minutes of Silence – 21 Gun salute

(Followed by the Lament & Rouse Buglers)

11:05 a.m. Fly past

(Weather dependent)

11:08 a.m. In Flanders Fields

(Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)

11:10 a.m. Official wreath placement

Single white rose placement (Honouring Veterans in care)

11:20 a.m. God Save the King

(Soloist Emily McKinnon)

11:21 a.m. Concluding Remarks and End of Ceremony

Parade prepares to move off