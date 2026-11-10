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Canada

B.C. remembers: Watch the 2026 Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2026 7:09 pm
1 min read
RCMP constables wait to form up for a parade before a Remembrance Day ceremony in Vancouver on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
RCMP constables wait to form up for a parade before a Remembrance Day ceremony in Vancouver on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
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The 102nd consecutive Remembrance Day ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed above and on the Global BC YouTube page.

Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui will host the special.

Click to play video: 'Honouring veterans at Vancouver’s Victory Square'
Honouring veterans at Vancouver’s Victory Square

Below is the ceremony rundown, with all times approximate.

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10:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

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10:31 a.m. National Anthem
(Soloist Emily McKinnon)

10:42 a.m. Goin’ Home – Combined choral and band

10:46 a.m. Youth Poem – Hansona Wang

10:50 a.m. Mayor Pete Fry – Presentation to a Student

10:51 a.m. Prayer of Remembrance
(The Reverend Captain Carla Wilks)

10:53 a.m. The Maple Leaf Forever
(Michael Horntvedt and Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)

10:58 a.m. The Last Post
(Trumpeters: Robert Peskett and Brian Wielgasz, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

11 a.m. Two Minutes of Silence – 21 Gun salute
(Followed by the Lament & Rouse Buglers)

11:05 a.m. Fly past
(Weather dependent)

11:08 a.m. In Flanders Fields
(Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)

11:10 a.m. Official wreath placement
Single white rose placement (Honouring Veterans in care)

11:20 a.m. God Save the King
(Soloist Emily McKinnon)

11:21 a.m. Concluding Remarks and End of Ceremony
Parade prepares to move off

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