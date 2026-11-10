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Crime

Man wanted for second-degree murder arrested in Regina: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 10, 2026 2:28 pm
1 min read
Steven Kishayinew, 58, has been arrested after police said he was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with the death of a 66-year-old Rose Valley man, Willard Buckle. View image in full screen
Steven Kishayinew, 58, has been arrested after police said he was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with the death of a 66-year-old Rose Valley man, Willard Buckle. Saskatchewan RCMP
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The Prince Albert man accused of killing a 66-year-old in Rose Valley, Sask., has been arrested in Regina, the RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP issued the updated news release Tuesday, after asking the public for assistance in finding 58-year-old Steven Kishayinew on Sunday. He was arrested Monday and is charged with second-degree in relation to the death of Willard Buckle, 66.

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Buckle was found dead Thursday morning when officers responded to a home on Railway Avenue North in Rose Valley.

The town is approximately 250 kilometres north of Regina.

The date of Kishayinew’s first court hearing has not been set.

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