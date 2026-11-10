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2 comments

  1. Dave
    November 10, 2026 at 10:00 am

    The US is screwed regardless of who holds power

  2. Ben
    November 10, 2026 at 9:50 am

    Hegseth is NOT a leader. His conduct personally and professionally raises questions about his fitness for leadership.
    I know people who serve and military leadership isn’t about being flashy, performative or theatrical.
    There is a huge difference between men and women who quietly serve and earn respect every single day and Hegseth who is just interested in putting on makeup for his show.

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U.S. News

Hegseth says ‘policy disagreements’ led to bipartisan impeachment push

By Konstantin Toropin And Ben Finley The Associated Press
Posted November 10, 2026 9:26 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Hegseth faces impeachment vote as U.S. Congress returns after midterms'
Hegseth faces impeachment vote as U.S. Congress returns after midterms
U.S. Congress is now back in session for the first time since the Republicans were decisively defeated in the 2026 midterm elections. As Jackson Proskow reports, the GOP only has a few weeks to advance their agenda, which now includes an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dug in for a fight Tuesday against his potential impeachment in Congress, telling reporters that a rogue lawmaker is targeting him over “policy disagreements” and not the high crimes or offences the nation’s founders intended.

The embattled Pentagon chief spoke at his first press briefing from the five-sided building in six months, launching a counteroffensive against outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie’s effort to impeach him over his handling of the unpopular war against Iran and other actions.

“In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations,” Hegseth told reporters.

The briefing was Hegseth’s first since May even as the U.S. military has kept up intermittent operations against Iran as well as fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America.

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Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, filed the impeachment resolution in the House on Monday. It sets the stage for a dramatic vote on whether to remove a prominent Trump administration figure following sweeping losses for Republicans in last week’s midterm elections that many at least partly blamed on the Iran conflict and its economic impact.

The resolution largely focuses on the war in Iran but also includes references to Hegseth’s role in military actions in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela. Massie said Hegseth’s actions amount to “high crimes and misdemeanors” and his leadership at the Pentagon “warrants impeachment.”

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Click to play video: 'Hegseth faces impeachment vote as U.S. Congress returns after midterms'
Hegseth faces impeachment vote as U.S. Congress returns after midterms

What constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors” is not spelled out in the Constitution, leaving it to lawmakers to decide what are impeachable acts. A vote in the House could come by midweek, putting pressure on Republicans — many of whom blamed their election wipeout on the Iran war — but next steps are highly uncertain.

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During his news conference, Hegseth framed the impeachment effort as an indictment against the nation’s service members and their successes while undermining American forces “in real time.”
“This is not patriotism,” Hegseth said. “This is sabotage.”

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Hegseth said that Massie’s effort “tells our enemies — Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching — the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations.”

Trump has backed Hegseth, pointing to the raid to capture then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January as well as military operations against Iran that he asserts have “obliterated” its navy and air force.

Iran, however, has been able to keep striking U.S. military bases in the Middle East and has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the course of the more than 8-month-old conflict, driving up global oil prices. Trump told reporters Monday that the Iran war “militarily is effectively over” and repeated his often-made claim that Iran “would love to make a deal.”

Hegseth also has been defending his stewardship of the U.S. military.

“There’s a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success,” he told reporters Monday after a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island. He added that “if we want to litigate” the military actions that the Trump administration has taken, “I’m happy to do it all day long.”

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He also released a video on social media last week that argued impeachment would be “all about the politics of personal destruction” and that “won’t work with me. You can rest assured of that.”
Afterward, scores of Pentagon political appointees posted images of Hegseth emblazoned with the words, “Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic.”

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, released a statement saying that “despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats,” Hegseth is “100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office.”

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