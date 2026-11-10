Man arrested after $1K stolen from poppy box: Brandon police

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A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing roughly $1,000 in cash from a poppy donation box.

Brandon police said in a news release Nov. 7 that police were called at 10:52 a.m. that day regarding a theft complaint.

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Police allege a man stole the cash from the box, which was in a business in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue.

A 46-year-old man was located nearby shortly afterwards and was arrested.

Police said the suspect was intoxicated at the time. He was placed in custody until he was sober.

He was later released on an undertaking.