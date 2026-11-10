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Crime

Man arrested after $1K stolen from poppy box: Brandon police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 10, 2026 8:56 am
1 min read
Remembrance Day campaigns on social media View image in full screen
A box of Royal Canadian Legion poppies for Remembrance Day are seen in this file 2010 photo. Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail for The Canadian Press
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A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing roughly $1,000 in cash from a poppy donation box.

Brandon police said in a news release Nov. 7 that police were called at 10:52 a.m. that day regarding a theft complaint.

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Police allege a man stole the cash from the box, which was in a business in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue.

A 46-year-old man was located nearby shortly afterwards and was arrested.

Police said the suspect was intoxicated at the time. He was placed in custody until he was sober.

He was later released on an undertaking.

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