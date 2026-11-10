Man arrested after $1K stolen from poppy box: Brandon police

A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing roughly $1,000 in cash from a poppy donation box.
Brandon police said in a news release Nov. 7 that police were called at 10:52 a.m. that day regarding a theft complaint.
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Police allege a man stole the cash from the box, which was in a business in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue.
A 46-year-old man was located nearby shortly afterwards and was arrested.
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Police said the suspect was intoxicated at the time. He was placed in custody until he was sober.
He was later released on an undertaking.
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