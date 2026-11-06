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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    November 6, 2026 at 2:36 pm

    He learned nothing. American farmers are sick of this dumb war and the taxes on them (tariffs) too.

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Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 6, 2026 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Midterm shake-up raises questions about Republicans’ future after Trump'
Midterm shake-up raises questions about Republicans’ future after Trump
WATCH ABOVE: Midterm shake-up raises questions about Republicans’ future after Trump
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Stephen Miller was replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, mere days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Miller, long a key member of Trump’s inner circle, is a key architect of the administration’s hard-line immigration policies.

Wiles, a steely political operator and the first woman to serve in the post, was Trump’s longest-serving White House chief of staff and his longtime adviser.

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A handful of remaining Senate and House races, still to be called by The Associated Press, will determine the strength of Democrats’ majority in Congress.

Click to play video: 'Democrats seize control of U.S. House, Senate in midterm elections'
Democrats seize control of U.S. House, Senate in midterm elections

Democrats will hold at least 54 seats in the 100-member Senate next year, and as many as 56 depending on final results in Alaska and Mississippi — where contests remain narrow with votes still outstanding.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is likely to return as majority leader next year, promised in an interview with the AP that Democrats will prevent the Republican president from installing a “right-winger” on the Supreme Court or “crappy nominees” elsewhere in the federal judiciary or in Trump’s Cabinet.

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