Dolly Parton’s estate moves to drop lawsuit against nephew Bryan Seaver

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Dolly Parton’s longtime manager moved Thursday to drop a complaint that accused the late singer’s nephew of sending threatening messages to Parton’s estate.

The manager, Danny Nozell, who runs She’s Alive, an entity founded to manage and protect Parton’s estate, had secured a temporary restraining order against Bryan Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, in September.

Nozell was seeking to turn the order into a permanent injunction against Seaver.

1:45 Dolly Parton’s estate accuses nephew of threatening to destroy her legacy

On Thursday, a very brief filing gave no reason why the complaint is being withdrawn, according to The Associated Press.

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The filing reportedly only says that a proposed order was being drafted for the judge’s approval to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.

A court filing from Wednesday, viewed by The Associated Press, said that the two sides had reached an agreement, but didn’t share further details.

Global News has not independently viewed the documents.

The first hearing in the legal battle between Parton’s estate and Seaver was set for Tuesday.

In October, Seaver pushed back against claims that he sent threatening messages to his late aunt’s estate.

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In a Tennessee court filing, viewed by The Associated Press, Seaver said that he was a close friend to Nozell before his aunt’s manager took out a restraining order accusing him of threatening to commit violence and destroy his late aunt’s legacy and business empire.

In an affidavit opposing the temporary order becoming permanent, Seaver said text messages Nozell cited as evidence against him were a “private conversation between two friends who were both frustrated, grieving and discussing strategy.”

The text messages were sent shortly before and after Parton’s Aug. 25 death.

Seaver reportedly said that he never sent threatening messages to any of Parton’s businesses, business partners or their employees.

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2:14 Dolly Parton’s legacy beyond music

In September, She’s Alive LLC terminated Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services, alleging his “terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable.”

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing…. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: ‘I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer,'” the legal filing alleged.

In another alleged message, Seaver said that Nozell had been his longtime confidant and “best friend.”

“I trusted Danny,” Seaver wrote, according to The New York Times, “And that’s what those messages were, two friends and brothers commiserating on the people that have screwed Dolly over for many many years.”

She’s Alive LLC was previously granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver by Chancellor l’Ashea L. Myles, who cited Seaver’s “claimed access to weapons, experience with violence, and intention to retaliate.”

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Seaver and his company had to refrain from entering any She’s Alive property or talking with or being within about 300 metres of She’s Alive employees and business partners. The order was also meant to keep Seaver from interfering with its business relationships.

On Aug. 25, Seaver announced Parton’s death in a video, saying, “I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. Sister, sis, Aunt Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven’t truly felt it until now. It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

“Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever,” Seaver added.

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—With files from The Associated Press