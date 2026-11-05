Winnipeg Jets crush Canucks 6-2 for second straight victory

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The Winnipeg Jets didn’t need a miracle on this night to pick up two points.

Fresh off their historic comeback win Tuesday in Montreal, the Jets made easy work of the lowly Vancouver Canucks 6-2 at Canada Life Centre Thursday night and improved their overall record to 6-8-3.

The Canucks fall to 3-14-1, the worst mark in the NHL.

Dawson Mercer recorded his first goal as a Jet and added an assist while rookie Viggo Björck finally found the scoresheet as a third period assist on a Mark Scheifele goal was his first career NHL point.

The Jets needed less than four minutes to strike in this one as Alex Iafallo deflected a Haydn Fleury shot from the point on a powerplay.

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And then 14 seconds later, Cole Koepke fired his second of the season past Canucks goalie Leevi Meriläinen.

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The Canucks would get on the board a few minutes later on a Liam Ohgren goal but later in the period, Mercer buried a pass from Cole Perfetti for his first goal of the season and first as a Jet since the trade from New Jersey almost two weeks ago.

The Jets kept pouring it on in the second period as Neal Pionk scored on a rebound off a Kyle Connor backhand shot and Connor played setup man again as another rebound off his shot came to Scheifele, who scored his third of the season by poking it in with one hand on his stick.

Björck’s first assist finally snapped his 16-game pointless drought to begin his career.

Defenceman Mario Ferraro would finish off the scoring for the Jets in the third period as he converted a pass from Scheifele for his second of the season.

Forward Brayden Yager was inserted into the Jets lineup after being called up from the Manitoba Moose Wednesday while defenceman Elias Salomonsson missed the game due to an illness.

Isak Rosen also returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday with Nino Niederreiter sitting out.

Next up for the Jets is a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre on Sunday with puck drop just after 6 p.m.