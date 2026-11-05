Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Connie
    November 5, 2026 at 11:23 am

    long time coming;
    long time gone

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted November 5, 2026 10:10 am
2 min read
British comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives with his wife, Laura Brand, at Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom on November 4, 2026. View image in full screen
British comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives with his wife, Laura Brand, at Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom on November 4, 2026. Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Russell Brand was convicted Thursday of rape and sexual assault in a London, U.K., court.

He was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Click to play video: 'Russell Brand’s rape, sexual assault trial by jury underway in London court'
Russell Brand’s rape, sexual assault trial by jury underway in London court

The British actor and comedian will be sentenced on Monday, Judge Joel Bennathan said, according to the Associated Press. He was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Brand, 51, denied the charges and pleaded not guilty to the allegations dating back 20 years. He testified that as a young man he had an insatiable sexual appetite and led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to engage with him sexually against their will.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The jury deliberations lasted more than eight hours over the course of two days.

Brand rose to fame in the early 2000s as a TV and BBC radio host. He appeared in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek and was married to pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.

In recent years, Brand moved away from mainstream media and built a significant online following, where he creates content on religious devotion, wellness, and conspiracy theories.

Russell Brand arrives at court ahead of his trial, where he faces rape and sexual assault charges at Southwark Crown Court on October 29, 2026 in London, England. Russell Brand has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He has denied all charges. View image in full screen
Russell Brand arrives at court ahead of his trial, where he faces rape and sexual assault charges at Southwark Crown Court on October 29, 2026 in London, England. Russell Brand has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He has denied all charges. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He said the case had a devastating impact on his life and family.

Story continues below advertisement

“My entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations,” he said, the AP reported.

His lawyers argued that the alleged victims were undermined by the fact that they only went to police years after the alleged assaults, and following the broadcast of a 2023 documentary that contained anonymous allegations against Brand.

None of the alleged victims reported the assaults at the time of the crimes because they felt ashamed, guilty and feared they would be blamed, the prosecutor told the jury.

Brand testified that friends and colleagues had abandoned him.

His wife, Laura, who accompanied him to court, testified as a character witness in his defence, but no one with relevant evidence was willing to give evidence on his behalf, Brand said.

In an April podcast interview with Megyn Kelly, he said that he had “exploitative” consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30 years old.

During the podcast, Brand described his past self as “selfish” and an “exploiter of women.”

“I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30. When I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Me as a 30-year-old, I have no business having consensual sex with women that were just past girls, that were just over the age of consent.”

Brand — who says he has since become a devout Christian added that his access to drugs and women at the height of his fame provided him with an opportunity for “endless consent” that led him to be a “hedonist” and a “fool.”

— with files from the Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices