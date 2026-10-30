Alberta separatist leader Jeff Rath’s UCP membership revoked

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said a high-profile separatist leader has been kicked out of the United Conservative Party.

Smith told reporters in Calgary on Friday that the party’s executive director made the decision to revoke Jeffrey Rath’s membership over code of conduct issues.

It’s a decision she supports, Smith said, calling Rath “somebody whose objective and mission is to turn us into something we are not.”

Smith says her United Conservatives must support the party’s decision, adding anyone in party ranks who still wants to stump for separation needs to find a new political home.

“He has said publicly things like he wants to come to the (annual general meeting) to turn the UCP into an independence party — and we are not an independence party,” Smith said.

“The objective of the party is to get re-elected.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The objective of the party is to get re-elected."

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On Friday afternoon, Rath posted to his social media screenshots of what appeared to be an email from the party’s executive director informing him of the decision.

Rath said it was another “questionable political choice” by the premier.

ALBERTA MEDIA ALERT 🚨 ALBERTA UCP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DUSTIN VAN VUGT PURPORTS TO TERMINATE JEFFREY RATH’S UCP MEMBERSHIP Danielle Smith claims that members who advocate for independence are not welcome in the UCP! pic.twitter.com/mSdxAHy7Dw — Jeffrey Rath (@JeffreyRWRath) October 30, 2026

Rath has been a key figure in the province’s independence movement and a harsh critic of the premier.

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He has been calling for Smith’s resignation over her support of Alberta staying in Canada and has been working to try to force a vote on her leadership at the party’s AGM at the end of November in Calgary.

The issue surrounds the decision by three-quarters of Alberta voters in last week’s referendum to stay in Canada rather than hold a second referendum on leaving Confederation.

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5:38 Alberta referendum: Separatist leader Jeff Rath says province will never be independent as long as ‘avowed federalist’ Danielle Smith is UCP leader

The United Conservative Party, in confirming the news, told Global News while it doesn’t normally speak to internal membership matters, the facts of Rath’s ejection were already made public.

“Jeff Rath’s membership in the United Conservative Party was revoked for cause on October 29, effective immediately,” said a statement Friday from UCP director of communications Dave Prisco.

“His actions and words made clear that he did not support the UCP or its objectives. The decision was made under Article 7 of the party’s Membership Rules and Procedures because of his public conduct toward the party and its leader.”

NEW: Premier Danielle Smith says the UCP party executive has ejected Jeffrey Rath from the party due to breaches of conduct. His AGM registration has also been cancelled. “And I’m supportive of that,” she says. — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) October 30, 2026

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With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

— More to come…