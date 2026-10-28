Nova Scotia school support workers could strike Monday if no deal reached

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The union representing school support workers in Nova Scotia say it is preparing for a province-wide strike starting next Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says that unless the provincial government can meet its demands, the union will issue a 48-hour strike notice on Friday.

The two sides have been in negotiations for the past 10 months.

“Our members have made it quite clear that they need a decent minimum wage. And we think, believe that $3.50 over four years is not a whole lot to ask for,” said Nelson Scott, chair of the Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions (NSSBCU),

The NSSBCU includes the presidents of the eight CUPE locals representing school support staff in Nova Scotia. Those workers include education program assistants (EPAs), lead early childhood educators, bus drivers, janitors and cafeteria workers.

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More than 5,500 workers could end up on the picket lines.

2:08 Potential school support worker strike in N.S. puts families in limbo

Scott says he empathizes with the students and families who would be affected by the strike.

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“I can’t say this enough that we are very strongly and very sincerely sorry that we’re disrupting families and students because we know how important their education is. But we have to stand our ground and do what’s right for our members and ourselves,” he said.

According to CUPE, for the lowest classifications, the province is only offering an increase of over $1.60 by 2029.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Premier Tim Houston said he’s hopeful there will be a resolution before Friday, adding that he feels the provincial offer is more than fair.

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“Obviously the province only has so much money and we remember what happened around the budget times,” Houston said.

“You know, people people made their opinions clear on where they think money should be spent or not spent.”

Families have spoken out about their concerns over a possible strike. Kirkley Westhaver recently told Global News that her daughter, who requires an EPA in class, would either have to miss school or Westhaver would have to stay in the classroom with her.

Business professor Ed McHugh, who teaches part-time at Dalhousie, Saint Mary’s and Mount Saint Vincent universities, says the unfortunate reality of these strikes is that children do end up stuck in the middle.

But with inflation and the increasing cost of living, he doesn’t expect a quick resolution if a strike goes ahead.

“It’s a bit of a circle here: that the government’s saying, ‘We don’t have the money,’ but the workers are saying, ‘We need the money.’ And somewhere in the middle is the right solution,” said McHugh.