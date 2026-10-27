Halifax council puts off decision on bike network alternatives

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Council has deferred action on alternatives to the all ages and abilities (AAA) bike network because councillors say they want to gather more feedback on the proposed plans.

Cycling advocates say they appreciate this step but the mayor is concerned the decision will only create more delays and increase costs.

“Those committees open the door to redesign, which opened the door to increase costs, which open the doors to delay,” said Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“Today, we had a clear path to get that section down and to help to complete the bike network. And we stepped off that path into a bit of a swirl.”

2:05 Halifax looks to improve its bike network, as city councillors highlight safety issues

The deferral was based on a motion put forth by Coun. Sean Cleary at Tuesday’s regional council meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion called for the two transportation committees to hear a report on alternatives to the network before council decides on a direction. Staff completed the report after Coun. Tony Mancini and Mayor Fillmore asked them to consider alternative routes to save money.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I cannot imagine we can make an informed decision on any of these without feedback from the people who are actually going to be using it,” said Cleary.

The network would consist of protected bike lanes, multi-use pathways and local street bikeways as part of the municipality’s Integrated Mobility Plan. AAA design guidelines focus on safe infrastructure for riders of all ages, and use physical separation from motor vehicles, as well as traffic calming methods.

As of this past January, the project is expected to cost $85 million. The project was initially pegged at $25 million.

Staff have identified seven alternative routes in the report, but noted that while the alternatives may reduce costs, they likely won’t accommodate all ages and abilities.

“I have a real problem with that because the whole point of the minimum grid and expanding our protected cycling infrastructure, and other active transportation infrastructure, is to achieve a mode shift to more sustainable modes of transportation,” said Cleary.

2:06 Bike lane debate returns to Halifax council

Cyclists were in council chambers Tuesday to silently protest the report and the suggested alternatives.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to get it built properly because we know if you build it improperly, they’ll use that as an argument not to improve it,” said Halifax Cycling Coalition Chair David Trueman.

Trueman adds that cyclists don’t need raised or separated lanes necessarily, but that lanes on roads with concrete dividers are sufficient.

“We don’t need the most expensive options. We just need adequate safe options,” he said.

Since work isn’t expected until 2028, reviewing the report in the committees is not expected to delay the project.