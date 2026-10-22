‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular pleads not guilty to rape charge

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“Looksmaxxing” livestreamer Clavicular pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he raped a 17-year-old girl at his family’s Massachusetts home, according to The Associated Press.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is accused of giving the girl alcohol until she was drunk and then sexually assaulting her when she visited him in Chatham, on Cape Cod, in May 2025.

Peters has denied the allegations through his lawyers, saying the sexual encounter was consensual.

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Peters, known for promoting the ‘looksmaxxing’ trend in which people attempt to maximize their physical attractiveness in extreme ways, showed up to court in Orleans, Mass. wearing a dark suit and walking a dog on a leash.

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A judge set Peters’ bail at $10,000 during the arraignment, which was paid in cash, according to NBC News.

The 20-year-old influencer agreed to surrender his passport and will not contact or post about the woman who has accused him of assault.

Peters only spoke to the dog as he entered the courthouse and did not comment as he left.

View image in full screen Braden Peters arrives with a dog to Orleans District Court on October 22, 2026 in Orleans, Massachusetts. CJ Gunther/Getty Images

His lawyer said in a statement that Peters and the accuser were involved in a “professional and personal relationship” for almost a year.

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“At no time did the complainant report anything to the police — or to anyone — because there was nothing to report,” lawyer David Meier said, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the woman who accused Peters of rape dropped the sexual assault claim in her civil lawsuit against the 20-year-old influencer and refiled her case, in a move her lawyer said is meant to circumvent the pending criminal case involving the alleged encounter.

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According to a report filed with Chatham police and obtained by Global News, the woman said she took a rideshare from her grandparents’ home in the Cape Cod area to Peter’s family home in an affluent gated community overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, after Peters invited her to appear in one of his livestreams.

She told police she was greeted by his mother and grandmother before being escorted by Peters to his room, where he was livestreaming on Twitch.

The accuser told Chatham police that she and Peters were messaging on Instagram for about a week beforehand and that he paid her to appear in “looksmaxxing” videos he streamed online. She said in the filings that Peters knew she was 17 at the time of the alleged assault but that he told her to tell his viewers that she was 18 and that vodka he gave her was water, according to the police report.

She said she drank what she estimated was two or three shots of vodka and became increasingly intoxicated. An officer who reviewed clips from Peters’ livestream said one showed the girl telling Peters, “Wait, I’m so drunk though.” Peters responded, “It’s OK,” and then they kissed, according to the police report.

After the livestream ended, she told police they had sex in his room and that she fell asleep in his bed. The next morning she awoke to Peters on top of her, “having sex with me.” She advised police that it was non-consensual and that she was”“in shock” when she woke up.

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The alleged assault was described in her original civil lawsuit filed which was filed in Florida in April. An amended complaint filed in June accused Peters of sexual battery over the Cape Cod encounter and of injecting the girl with a fat-dissolving substance during a livestream without consent; the injection allegations remain active in the newly filed civil case, according to the Associated Press and NBC News.

45:39 The Morning Show: Sept. 25

This is not Peters’ first time at the centre of controversy.

In May, Peters had been charged with a misdemeanour on an accusation of discharging a firearm in public.

Peters faced a charge of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or residential property, according to court documents obtained by ABC News, The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times.

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Two others, including influencer Andrew Morales — who is also known as the “Cuban Tarzan” — were charged with discharge of a firearm in a public place in connection with the alleged incident on March 26 at the Francis S. Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area boat ramp dock, according to court records reviewed by multiple outlets.

Global News has not independently viewed the court documents.

In a statement to Global News at the time, Peters’ lawyers Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman said, “Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide. He relied on that guidance.”

“No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is,” the statement added.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was investigating the incident after a viral video appeared to show two men shooting at an alligator in the Everglades.

“The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator,” the agency said in a statement in March. “FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”

Later that month, Peters pleaded no contest in connection to the apparent shooting of an alligator, according to court records viewed by CBS News.

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He was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to complete 20 hours of community service that cannot be streamed or monetized, take a firearm safety course and complete a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife safety course.

—With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press