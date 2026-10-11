Ukraine supports energy ceasefire with Russia: Zelenskyy

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he supports an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia announced by U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday.

“Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on social media.

The Ukrainian president said he has discussed the ceasefire with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finland President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He said he is awaiting more information from the U.S.

“Ukraine supports the ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said. “And it is important that Russia support it as well.”

Trump announced the ceasefire on his platform Truth Social Sunday morning but did not give many details.

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He said the ceasefire was effective immediately and both Ukraine and Russia had agreed.

“Do not break it!” he wrote.

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The White House has not clarified the president’s post or added any detail.

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that aired Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to stop striking Russian refineries if Moscow halted attacks on Ukraine’s energy system.

He then asked Trump to press the Kremlin to agree.

On Saturday, Trump said it was time for Ukraine to get a new president and blamed Zelenskyy for rising diesel prices.

In response, the Ukrainian president said the country could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire – Ukraine has been under martial law since Russia’s invasion in 2022 and the country’s Constitution bars elections while it remains in force.

“Give us two months, 60 days off,” Zelenskyy said, but added, “with all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader.”

Ukraine targets Russia data centre in drone strike

On Sunday, Kyiv pressed its campaign against infrastructure deep inside Russia with a drone attack shutting down a data centre run by Russian technology giant Yandex. This marks the third strike on the company’s facilities in four days.

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The attack caused outages across the company’s services in dozens of Russian cities as well as in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia, according to a Russian news outlet.

Yandex said operations have been “completely halted.” No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, a drone attack took out a Yandex data centre in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow. A day later, Ukrainian drones hit the company’s major data centre in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

Yandex, often described as Russia’s Google, runs the country’s most popular search engine and is heavily involved in Russia’s artificial intelligence development.

Death toll in Zaporizhzhia rises

Zelenskyy said search and rescue operations have ended in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia after a Russian bombing on Saturday.

Twenty-three people were killed in the attack, including four children, authorities said. More than 30 people were wounded.

– With files from The Associated Press