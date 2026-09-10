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Crime

Montreal police arrest suspect linked to over 30 airbag theft cases

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 10, 2026 6:18 pm
1 min read
A Montreal police badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Montreal police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a series of airbag thefts reported over the past four months across the island.

Mikael Jacob was arrested on Sept. 8 in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. Investigators say they also executed search warrants at a residence and in a vehicle that same day, seizing several pieces of evidence.

Police say the thefts occurred in the boroughs of Anjou, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

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The suspect appeared at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday in connection with over 30 cases. He is facing multiple charges, including theft, mischief, possession of break-in tools and failing to comply with court-ordered conditions. He remained in custody following his court appearance.

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The SPVM is reminding motorists to take precautions to protect their vehicles.

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Police recommend installing a vibration-sensitive glass-break detector and using an anti-theft steering wheel lock to help deter airbag thefts. Parking in well-lit areas monitored by surveillance cameras can also reduce the risk of being targeted.

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