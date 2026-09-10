Montreal police arrest suspect linked to over 30 airbag theft cases

Montreal police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a series of airbag thefts reported over the past four months across the island.
Mikael Jacob was arrested on Sept. 8 in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. Investigators say they also executed search warrants at a residence and in a vehicle that same day, seizing several pieces of evidence.
Police say the thefts occurred in the boroughs of Anjou, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
The suspect appeared at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday in connection with over 30 cases. He is facing multiple charges, including theft, mischief, possession of break-in tools and failing to comply with court-ordered conditions. He remained in custody following his court appearance.
The SPVM is reminding motorists to take precautions to protect their vehicles.
Get daily National news
Police recommend installing a vibration-sensitive glass-break detector and using an anti-theft steering wheel lock to help deter airbag thefts. Parking in well-lit areas monitored by surveillance cameras can also reduce the risk of being targeted.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.