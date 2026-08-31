Danielle Smith says Canadians ‘confused’ by Trump’s targeting of Lake Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is pushing her message for an end to the fierce U.S.-Canada trade war directly to Americans.

Smith, appearing on the Fox Business Network on Monday, was asked how Canadians feel about U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent move to rebrand Lake Ontario as Lake America.

“Canadians are confused,” she said.

Smith added it’s particularly confounding given the two countries’ long-standing economic and military relationship.

Canadian troops stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Americans in Afghanistan, she said, and the upcoming 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States is a reminder of that close relationship.

“We don’t understand why the Americans would want Canada to be weaker,” Smith said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen In the photo of a computer screen, a Google map showing Lake Ontario renamed as Lake America is seen Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on billions of dollars in Canadian exports starting Aug. 22, after trade talks fell apart. Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products would start Sept. 8.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When asked who will be hurt the most by the trade war — Canada or the United States — Smith said it will topple small businesses and decimate jobs on both sides of the border.

She also repeated that her province’s oil and gas exports wouldn’t be used as a bargaining chip in trade talks, despite a push from some, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, to keep everything on the table.

Smith continued to urge the Trump administration and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to resolve the dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadians are really hopeful that we can get back to the table — just talk about the outstanding issues, (and) resolve them. We came very close to a deal,” she said.

4:41 Alberta’s Smith advises Canada against ‘making threats’ to U.S. amid trade war

Smith isn’t the only Canadian premier to appeal to American television audiences since trade talks between the two countries disintegrated.

Ford told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last week his war of words with Trump got a little personal but that he wants to make a good deal for people on both sides of the border.

Ford and Trump had exchanged insults, with Ford calling the president a bully, among other things, and Trump saying the premier was a “less charismatic, intelligent” version of his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

View image in full screen A map labeling Lake Ontario as “Lake America” is displayed as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on August 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sitting in the Oval Office on Thursday, near a map with the name “Lake America” over the body of water, Trump said Canada has been difficult to deal with and repeated claims the country is ripping off the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

“They want to be treated like a state, but they are not a state,” Trump said.

When asked why he’s targeting American allies with these types of actions instead of American adversaries, Trump said “they haven’t treated us well.”

“The Canadian officials have treated us very badly,” Trump said. “They are nasty people.”