Danielle Smith says Canadians ‘confused’ by Trump’s targeting of Lake Ontario

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6 comments

  1. Try This
    August 31, 2026 at 7:27 pm

    I guess Smith has not heard that Trump was only going to reduce his insane 50% tariff to 25%. That he does not understand our dairy quota system, and we have US farmers on it. He does not understand that he does not have the authority to change the names of international bodies of water. Trump was the one who is not negotiating in good faith. Why try to pressure Canada, and take the pressure off the US with the idea that oil and gas are not on the table.
    Smith needs to start paying attention to her voters.
    Dave has it right. We are not confused we are angered.

  2. DaveTheKnave
    August 31, 2026 at 7:10 pm

    Good grief she is a twit ! Making us all look stupid by saying we are “confused” ?! We are NOT. We are very clear in our determination to thwart this detestable president, apparently without her help.

  3. DFG
    August 31, 2026 at 6:35 pm

    No confusion, just trump being a prat.

  4. Born & raised Albertan
    August 31, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    Danielle appeals to the magots on magot vision tv I wonder if she took her knee pads to helmet shine her idol?

  5. jlmps
    August 31, 2026 at 5:53 pm

    What is to be confused about? The President is not getting his way when negotiating a trade deal, so, like the bully he is, he throws a tantrum. All bullies hate it when someone pushes back against their childish tactics, and his tantrum outlet is to show he has power over something- anything. So he renames a lake, because he needs to feel he still has power.

  6. D Channon
    August 31, 2026 at 5:47 pm

    I am not confused at all.
    When a narcissist like the President does this it is only for attention to help win the support he needs!
    For the Prime Minister to avoid his own country and not reopen parliament to debate them he is a much bigger problem then the President is! Canadians voted for a leader and not some debutant that flies around on the taxpayer dime spouting speeches in other countries and addressing other Parliaments other than the one he was voted to represent!
    That is the confusion is see that the President is doing his thing for his country but our leader is doing nothing by grandstanding to keep his voters lost in the clouds that he is the best deal maker we have and it is all the Presidents fault.
    Canadians need to wake up to this reality but they won’t as the Liberals will win all the elections today due to their beliefs that the Liberals are actually doing something.
    Just watch the media praise him tonight after the elections.
    Cheers

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Politics

Danielle Smith says Canadians ‘confused’ by Trump’s targeting of Lake Ontario

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2026 5:15 pm
2 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, waits to deliver a speech on Alberta Day in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, waits to deliver a speech on Alberta Day in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is pushing her message for an end to the fierce U.S.-Canada trade war directly to Americans.

Smith, appearing on the Fox Business Network on Monday, was asked how Canadians feel about U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent move to rebrand Lake Ontario as Lake America.

“Canadians are confused,” she said.

“I think they’re disappointed.”

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Smith added it’s particularly confounding given the two countries’ long-standing economic and military relationship.

Canadian troops stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Americans in Afghanistan, she said, and the upcoming 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States is a reminder of that close relationship.

“We don’t understand why the Americans would want Canada to be weaker,” Smith said.

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“I think we’re stronger together.”

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In the photo of a computer screen, a Google map showing Lake Ontario renamed as Lake America is seen Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in St. Louis. View image in full screen
In the photo of a computer screen, a Google map showing Lake Ontario renamed as Lake America is seen Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on billions of dollars in Canadian exports starting Aug. 22, after trade talks fell apart. Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products would start Sept. 8.

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When asked who will be hurt the most by the trade war — Canada or the United States — Smith said it will topple small businesses and decimate jobs on both sides of the border.

She also repeated that her province’s oil and gas exports wouldn’t be used as a bargaining chip in trade talks, despite a push from some, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, to keep everything on the table.

Smith continued to urge the Trump administration and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to resolve the dispute.

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“Canadians are really hopeful that we can get back to the table — just talk about the outstanding issues, (and) resolve them. We came very close to a deal,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s Smith advises Canada against ‘making threats’ to U.S. amid trade war'
Alberta’s Smith advises Canada against ‘making threats’ to U.S. amid trade war

Smith isn’t the only Canadian premier to appeal to American television audiences since trade talks between the two countries disintegrated.

Ford told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last week his war of words with Trump got a little personal but that he wants to make a good deal for people on both sides of the border.

Ford and Trump had exchanged insults, with Ford calling the president a bully, among other things, and Trump saying the premier was a “less charismatic, intelligent” version of his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

A map labeling Lake Ontario as “Lake America” is displayed as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on August 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. View image in full screen
A map labeling Lake Ontario as “Lake America” is displayed as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on August 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sitting in the Oval Office on Thursday, near a map with the name “Lake America” over the body of water, Trump said Canada has been difficult to deal with and repeated claims the country is ripping off the United States.

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“They want to be treated like a state, but they are not a state,” Trump said.

When asked why he’s targeting American allies with these types of actions instead of American adversaries, Trump said “they haven’t treated us well.”

“The Canadian officials have treated us very badly,” Trump said. “They are nasty people.”

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