Teen pulled from backyard pool in Mississauga, taken to hospital

An adolescent girl was rushed to hospital after a reported drowning in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Erin Mills Parkway at about 11:30 a.m. for a reported drowning.
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Paramedics transported one adolescent female to a local hospital. EMS initially reported the patient was in critical condition.
Police say they have no further information to release at this time and are asking that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
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