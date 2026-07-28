Diner in small Manitoba town attracts international crowd with viral video

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A small-town highway diner in Somerset, Man., is getting more people from around the world after a challenge to get visitors from 60 different towns in 60 days went viral on social media. The Somerset Food Bar & Lounge is now on track for 200.

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“It’s just like when you travel, but now instead of us going to all these different countries and places, they’re coming to us,” said Wes Friesen, owner of the diner.

Most people visiting the town with a population of 420 are from small Manitoba communities, but some from as far away as Amsterdam, France and Belgium have stopped by for a bite.

It’s created more excitement with the staff as they don’t know who’ll be coming through the doors next.

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