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Weather

Water levels beginning to recede in Brandon, Man., city says

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brandon flood prep pays off'
Brandon flood prep pays off
RELATED: Brandon flood prep pays off
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Water levels are starting to decline in the flooded western Manitoba city of Brandon after peaking earlier this week.

Levels in the Assiniboine River have dipped by slightly over three inches, almost eight centimetres, since the river’s crest, according to a news release shared by the City of Brandon. It provided the river levels at 1st Street as of Tuesday morning.

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The water was said to have “reached its peak overnight” by Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett at a flood update Monday.

“While the river appears to have crested, levels, and flows will remain very high and the forecast could change quickly with any significant rain,” the city’s news release says.

“Even as water levels begin to recede, these areas can remain unstable and hazardous.”

No evacuations have been ordered. The city said it is continuing to monitor the flood forecast and will provide updates as necessary.

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It declared a state of local emergency earlier this month after storms battered western Manitoba.

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