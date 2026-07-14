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‘Epidemic’: Manitoba workplace violence continues to surge

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 7:20 am
1 min read
Kevin Rebeck speaking View image in full screen
Kevin Rebeck said despite the growing number, many workplace injuries are still unreported. Toni De Guzman / Global News
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A report from the Manitoba Federation of Labour shows workplace injuries caused by violence tripled between 2015 and 2025.

Many of the affected sectors include people working in health care, education and emergency response.

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“Despite being bit, kicked, or spat upon, and hit, they go into work repeatedly to do the job they love to help students, to help patients, to help people,” said Kevin Rebeck, Manitoba Federation of Labour president.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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