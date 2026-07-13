Metro Vancouver moving back to Stage 2 water restrictions

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Metro Vancouver announced on Monday morning that the region is moving back to Stage 2 water restrictions.

The changes will take place on July 16.

In a post on X, Metro Vancouver said it can move back to Stage 2 now that the First Narrows Crossing has returned to service.

The crossing takes drinking water from the North Shore to Vancouver.

“We sincerely thank the residents and businesses who reduced their water use while we completed work to upgrade our water supply system,” Mike Hurley, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Boards said in a release.

“We are pleased to have this piece of work done on the Stanley Park Water Supply Tunnel Project. However, with hot and dry weather in the forecast and no snowpack to help refill the reservoirs, conservation will still be key to helping the water supply last until the fall.”

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Metro Vancouver implemented Stage 3 water restrictions while work was underway on the tunnel project to ensure that a regional water-use target of 1.4 billion per day was not exceeded.

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In a release, Metro Vancouver said usage came close on hot days, but the limit was not exceeded.

Under Stage 2, lawn watering continues to be banned.

Trees, shrubs, inedible flowers and plants can be manually watered any day at any time (use a hand-held hose with shut-off device, soaker hose, water container or drip irrigation)

Water with a sprinkler can happen any day between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Vegetable gardens can be watered at any hour.

Decorative water features, such as fountains or ponds, cannot be filled or topped up at any time.

Washing cars and boats at home is allowed with a hand-held hose with a shut-off device.

Commercial car washes can operate.

Personal pressure washers and garden hoses can be used for health or safety reasons, including preparing a surface for painting or a similar treatment.

Aesthetic cleaning is not allowed.

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All types of commercial cleaning activities are allowed.

There is no impact to either personal or public pools or hot tubs.

Spray parks can also operate as normal.