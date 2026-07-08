Accused in Edmonton Chinatown killings tells trial he doesn’t remember attacks

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Justin Bone says he remembers waking up at a police station after days of roaming the streets, taking drugs and trying to find a place to stay.

The 40-year-old Edmonton man, who is on trial for second-degree murder, testified that detectives began questioning him and told him he was under arrest for two assaults.

The next thing he knew, he said, police told him the two injured men had died and he was facing murder charges.

Bone is accused of beating Hung Trang and Ban Phuc Hoang to death in separate, unprovoked attacks while they were working at businesses in Edmonton’s Chinatown on May 18, 2022.

Bone has pleaded not guilty

View image in full screen Justin Bone has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder in connection with the fatal attacks in May 2022. File Photo

“Don’t remember being arrested,” Bone testified Wednesday in Edmonton Court of King’s Bench. “I don’t remember anything that happened downtown.”

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Bone said that in the days leading up to the deaths, he went without sleep and roamed the streets trying to find a place to stay while mostly consuming methamphetamines.

“I remember waking up, being thirsty, popping the sprinkler,” he said about waking up in a police cell.

The only other thing he recalls from that day, he said, is sitting on a roof of a warehouse near downtown in the morning and running away when a metal grate fell.

1:39 Trial begins for man accused of killing 2 Edmonton men in Chinatown

Bone arrived in Edmonton three days earlier, after he was brought to the city by RCMP officers.

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He had been released from jail in late April that year on unrelated charges under conditions that he stay away from Edmonton and live at a family friend’s home in Alberta Beach, about 70 kilometres from the city.

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The family friend was the partner of Bone’s late uncle.

Bone told court that he took part in a sexual relationship with the man in exchange for money.

“He was wanting sexual favours, and I felt obliged to give it to him because I had nowhere else to go,” Bone said.

Court heard that an argument between Bone and the man escalated at the Alberta Beach home.

Bone testified that he ended their sexual relationship and it upset the man. The dispute intensified when the man refused to buy him cannabis, Bone said.

The man called RCMP and reported that Bone had threatened him, and the officers brought Bone to Edmonton, even though it would breach his release conditions.

View image in full screen Bone is charged with the fatal beatings of Hung Trang and Ban Phuc Hoang at their workplaces in May 2022. Global News

“Don’t remember being arrested,” Bone testified Wednesday in Edmonton Court of King’s Bench. “I don’t remember anything that happened downtown.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bone said that in the days leading up to the deaths, he went without sleep and roamed the streets trying to find a place to stay while mostly consuming methamphetamines.

“I remember waking up, being thirsty, popping the sprinkler,” he said about waking up in a police cell.

The only other thing he recalls from that day, he said, is sitting on a roof of a warehouse near downtown in the morning and running away when a metal grate fell.

Bone arrived in Edmonton three days earlier, after he was brought to the city by RCMP officers.

He had been released from jail in late April that year on unrelated charges under conditions that he stay away from Edmonton and live at a family friend’s home in Alberta Beach, about 70 kilometres from the city.

The family friend was the partner of Bone’s late uncle.

Bone told court that he took part in a sexual relationship with the man in exchange for money.

“He was wanting sexual favours, and I felt obliged to give it to him because I had nowhere else to go,” Bone said.

Court heard that an argument between Bone and the man escalated at the Alberta Beach home.

Story continues below advertisement

Bone testified that he ended their sexual relationship and it upset the man. The dispute intensified when the man refused to buy him cannabis, Bone said.

The man called RCMP and reported that Bone had threatened him, and the officers brought Bone to Edmonton, even though it would breach his release conditions.