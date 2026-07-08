Police treating Eglinton restaurant fire as suspected arson

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Police say an overnight fire at a restaurant on Eglinton Avenue that forced several people to evacuate is being treated as a potential arson.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers and firefighters were called to 936 Eglinton Avenue West, the address of 3 Eggs All Day Grill, near Bathurst Street.

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They arrived to find smoke coming from the building, which Toronto fire said was attached to neighbouring residential units.

Firefighters didn’t have to evacuate residents and said they’d already taken themselves out of the building. Nobody was injured.

Toronto police said the fire was being investigated as a suspected arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.