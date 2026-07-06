Former GM site in Ontario given 120-day cleanup deadline after appeal fails

The City of St. Catharines has dismissed an appeal by the owners of a former General Motors auto parts plant but granted a 120-day extension to repair, replace or demolish the buildings on the site.

The decision came after an appeal hearing of more than an hour that saw various witnesses from the city, former GM employees, nearby residents and other officials detail issues surrounding the location.

The owners, listed in the compliance orders as a numbered company, were directed by the city in May to repair, replace or board up all openings of the building to prevent unauthorized entry. They were also ordered to remove or repair damaged or unstable ceiling materials inside.

The orders for 282 and 285 Ontario St. were made after the city received a number of complaints related to the property, Mayor Mat Siscoe told Global News in a statement at the time.

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In a hearing on June 27, Patrick Maloney, the lawyer representing the mortgage holder overseeing the property, requested that the committee adjourn the meeting for 60 days.

“This is not an uncomplicated matter. This is not a situation where it’s a fridge or an appliance within a basement. This is a really complicated matter,” he told the committee. “If there was a demolition permit that needed to be issued, there needs to be reports, there needs to be structural assessments, there needs to be application.”

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He argued the 21 days given, which bylaw officer Robert Davis noted is standard, is “insufficient” time for the owner. Maloney acknowledged the city wants the property issues remedied, but “it cannot be done on a whim.”

Within those 120 days, Maloney also asked the committee to hold off on ruling on the orders for 60 days so the mortgage lender, Celernus Investment Partners Inc., would have time to request and complete an engineering report. He noted that after the orders were received, Celernus had contacted an engineering firm.

St. Catharines’ property standards committee denied the request to adjourn the meeting for two months, but did grant an extension for compliance with the orders.

The site of the former GM site has several issues that need to be addressed, as described by Davis in his testimony at the committee hearing.

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At 282 Ontario St., Davis said he found multiple “deficiencies,” including collapsed and deteriorated roof sections, exposed building interiors, extensive corrosion and deterioration of steel structures and unsecured openings. Davis said inspection of 285 Ontario St. found issues including missing, displaced and crumbling brickwork, a partially collapsed parapet and wall section and loose and hanging electrical, mechanical and structural components.

Residents of St. Catharines who spoke at the hearing urged the committee to deny the appeal, saying it was a “tactic” to delay the cleanup of the property.

“The time is now, no more delays, no more inaction, no more excuses,” Ann-Marie Zammit said. “The owner must be directed to bring the property up to standards.”

Some residents also described what remains at the GM site as “surreal,” and stressed that any additional delays pose further problems.

“What exists on both the east and west side of the property, or Ontario Street, can only be described as a surreal, post-apocalyptic hellscape, a scene that feels less like an industrial property awaiting development and more like something from a William Blake fever dream,” Sabrina Hill said.

Celernus has taken some action, Maloney argued, saying that in addition to contacting an engineering firm for review, it also has set up patrols and fencing to improve security. He also said a site inspection has already taken place.

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“In other words, Celernus has not sat on their hands and done nothing to respond to the orders,” Maloney said.

The company now has until Oct. 23 to complete the work listed in the orders, but the committee added that it can appeal the decision to Ontario’s Superior Court if it chooses.