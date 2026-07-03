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1 comment

  1. Cactus
    July 3, 2026 at 10:02 pm

    So sad they feel the need to kill them 😞😞

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Environment

Anger after ‘Betty’ the bear shot and killed by Coquitlam RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 9:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP fatally shoot Coquitlam bear'
RCMP fatally shoot Coquitlam bear
Animal rights advocates are calling for change after a mother bear was fatally shot by RCMP in Coquitlam recently. While the sow known as "Betty" charged the officer, some say she was simply bluffing to protect her two cubs. Paul Johnson has the story.
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Animal rights advocates are calling for change after RCMP fatally shot a mother bear in Coquitlam.

Police were called on Saturday to the Westwood Plateau area when the bear, known to area residents as Betty, and her cubs entered a home through an unlocked front door.

The sow ended up in the backyard and video showed the bear charging toward an RCMP officer.

The Conservation Officer Service said the bear had a history of property damage and displayed no fear of humans, but others say her killing was unnecessary.

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“From what I’ve been told, I mean she’s been around for quite a few years and neighbours in the area that she’s lived really enjoyed her,” Ellie Lamb, a bear behaviour educator, said.

“It was very disturbing, and it will be a long time before this community will overcome this kind of trauma.”

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Click to play video: 'Black bear swipes at man on porch in Mission'
Black bear swipes at man on porch in Mission

The two cubs were found inside the home and taken to Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley for rehabilitation.

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