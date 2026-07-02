Manitoba town residents set to return home after wildfire forced evacuation

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Residents of a town in northwestern Manitoba are to be allowed to return home beginning Friday morning after being forced out due to encroaching wildfires.

The town of Lynn Lake says it is rescinding the mandatory evacuation order put in place last weekend starting at 8 a.m.

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In a social media post, it says the decision was made after careful consideration and extensive risk assessments by Manitoba Wildfire Service in consultation with local leadership.

The post also says that the nearby blaze remains active, and that crews continue to suppress remaining hot spots to make sure the fire remains contained.

The town of about 500 people, located more than 1,000 kilometres from Winnipeg, were told to leave on Saturday due to a rapidly advancing wildfire and the threat is posed to critical infrastructure.

The last update from the provincial government from Tuesday showed there are 146 active wildfires, with 14 of them considered out-of-control.