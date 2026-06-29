IN PICTURES: Mark Carney joins Toronto Pride Parade through downtown

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Toronto’s streets were a colourful party over the weekend for its annual Pride Parade, attended by both Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Tens of thousands walked through the downtown to celebrate the annual festival, which has struggled with funding in recent years.

As he marched, Carney goaded revellers wielding water guns to drench him. The prime minister stumbled back as he was sprayed with water, feigning injury, and he continued the rest of the march, hair wet and pink shirt soaked through.

It was the first time Carney has walked in Toronto’s Pride Parade since he took office last year.

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Toronto Pride is the largest festival in Canada and the second-largest Pride event in the world.

Organizers said this year’s theme is “We Won’t Stop,” reminding participants of the fights and victories behind rights and visibility for the LGBTQ2 community.

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— with files from The Canadian Press