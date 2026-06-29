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1 comment

  1. Dave
    June 29, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    I can think of far better things to do with my time and Carneys participation is not something Canadians should be proud of

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IN PICTURES: Mark Carney joins Toronto Pride Parade through downtown

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 11:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Dyke March 2026 showcases pride and protest'
Toronto Dyke March 2026 showcases pride and protest
WATCH: Toronto Dyke March 2026 showcases pride and protest
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Toronto’s streets were a colourful party over the weekend for its annual Pride Parade, attended by both Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Tens of thousands walked through the downtown to celebrate the annual festival, which has struggled with funding in recent years.

As he marched, Carney goaded revellers wielding water guns to drench him. The prime minister stumbled back as he was sprayed with water, feigning injury, and he continued the rest of the march, hair wet and pink shirt soaked through.

It was the first time Carney has walked in Toronto’s Pride Parade since he took office last year.

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Toronto Pride is the largest festival in Canada and the second-largest Pride event in the world.

Organizers said this year’s theme is “We Won’t Stop,” reminding participants of the fights and victories behind rights and visibility for the LGBTQ2 community.

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— with files from The Canadian Press

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