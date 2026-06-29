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Weather

Heavy rainfall across Saskatchewan leaves some streets of Regina underwater

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 8:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Severe thunderstorms across the province'
Severe thunderstorms across the province
Heavy flooding across the province left parts of Regina underwater.
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The downpour over the weekend left some vehicles stranded and forced some businesses to close their doors in the city of Regina.

The city wasn’t alone in facing the aftermath of the downpour; the same storm also hit other parts of southern Saskatchewan, with nearly 100 millimetres of rain in Mankota.

Environment Canada says the storms moved slowly, allowing heavy rain to fall over the same areas for an extended period.

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While the rain impacted weekend plans, some say they were glad to see moisture hitting Regina.

“I love the rain, I love the thunder, it’s so good for all the plants,” Samantha Van Luven says.

Another onlooker didn’t share the same sentiment.

“There was a car stuck in the middle of the road with water up to the doors, so it was pretty bad,” Kimberly Donald says.

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More rain is in the forecast this week and forecasters are asking people to keep an eye on weather alerts.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

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