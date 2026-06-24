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Sports

Winnipeg Jets re-sign pending restricted free agent forward Isak Rosén

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 6:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Isak Rosen (27) and Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (21) collide during first period NHL action in Winnipeg, Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Isak Rosen (27) and Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (21) collide during first period NHL action in Winnipeg, Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
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The Winnipeg Jets stroked a name off their list of restricted free agents just a week before players go to market.

The Jets re-signed pending restricted free agent forward Isak Rosén to a two-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $925,000 per year.

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The 23-year-old came over to the Jets at the trade deadline in a deal with the Buffalo Sabres for Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn.

Rosén scored three goals in 21 games in a Jets uniform to finish the campaign with six markers in 38 contests.

He’ll still be a restricted free agent at the end of the new deal in two years’ time.

The Jets have five other players who will soon become restricted free agents including Cole Perfetti, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, and Tyrel Bauer.

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Forward Rasmus Kupari is also on an expiring contract but has already signed with HC Lugano in Switzerland.

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