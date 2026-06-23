Experts optimistic about change from Manitoba judge of reconciliation

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Experts are hopeful Manitoba’s first associate chief judge of reconciliation will change the court system and push for policies that will address over-representation of Indigenous people in the legal system.

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“When you’re trying to decolonize or indigenize a system, you really have to again start with that community engagement piece, and then work your way forward,” says Marc Kruse, director of Indigenous Legal Learning and Services at Robson Hall.

Jerilee Ryle’s term starts on July 2 and she will be serving for seven years.

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