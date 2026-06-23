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Experts optimistic about change from Manitoba judge of reconciliation

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 9:06 pm
1 min read
Jerilee Ryle headshot View image in full screen
The first associate chief judge of reconciliation, Jerilee Ryle, listens as she is introduced, at the Grand Law Library in the provincial court of Manitoba, in Winnipeg, on Friday, June 19, 2026. David Lipnowski / The Canadian Press
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Experts are hopeful Manitoba’s first associate chief judge of reconciliation will change the court system and push for policies that will address over-representation of Indigenous people in the legal system.

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“When you’re trying to decolonize or indigenize a system, you really have to again start with that community engagement piece, and then work your way forward,” says Marc Kruse, director of Indigenous Legal Learning and Services at Robson Hall.

Jerilee Ryle’s term starts on July 2 and she will be serving for seven years.

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